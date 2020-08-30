Land Rover Defender challenge Grenadier with Yachting Edition

Bentley has done it with its Continental GT, and Lamborghini went so far as to build an actual yacht . . .



Now Carlex Design in the USA has jumped on the same bandwagon and unveiled the Land Rover Defender Yachting Edition, based on the all-new Defender.

Could this be the answer to the much anticipated Ineos Grenadier 4X4 which has been using its product branding on the INEOS Team UK America’s Cup boat for added panache?

The Carlex name replaces the ‘Defender’ on the hood/bonnet and inside the silver, hand-brushed body it has received a comprehensive makeover with sumptuous brown and cream-colored trim.

Buyers can opt for either cream upholstery with wooden decor or caramel upholstery with lighter inlays.

Mimicking the exterior are the brushed silver elements.

A new wooden floor and a modified steering wheel design with its own wooden cover are further changes.

The trunk/boot area and rear seatbacks have also received a deck-like wood finish, and the spare wheel cover has a ‘flower-of-the-winds’ compass rose motif.

