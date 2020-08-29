RS Aero UK Open & Nationals Championship – Day 2

Day 2 of the RS Aero UK Open and National Championships at Eastbourne Sovereign SC.

Sam Whaley leads the Aero 7 fleet after claiming two more race wins and discarding a fourth place on Saturday.

Whaley now leads by 12 points from Peter Barton who moves into second, tied on 17 points with Greg Bartlett.

In fourth place is Tim Hire, who won the final Aero 7 race of the day and has 18 points.



In the Aero 5 fleet, Mike Wood had a great day, a 2, 2, 1 scoreline takes him into the lead with seven points.

Wood leads by four points from second placed Andrew Frost, with David Peaty storming into third with 13 points.

Definite Aero 5 dark-horse is Jack Miller of Felpham SC.

He did not sail Friday but won the first two races Saturday and finished with a thrid in the final race to place 13th overall, counting a 48 point DNC . . . One to watch.

RS Aero 7 – After 6 races 1 discard (57 entries)

1st 1224 Sam Whaley, Swanage SC — 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (4.0) – – 5.0 pts

2nd 3193 Peter Barton, Lymington Town SC — (6.0) 4.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 2.0 – – 17.0 pts

3rd 3174 Greg Bartlett, Starcross YC — 2.0 5.0 4.0 (DNC) 3.0 3.0 – – 17.0

4th 2439 Tim Hire, RLymYC — (10.0) 7.0 2.0 6.0 2.0 1.0 – – 18.0 pts

5th 3183 Dominic Hall, Hayling Island SC — 7.0 2.0 5.0 4.0 4.0 (9.0) – – 22.0 pts

6th 73 Noah Rees, Lymington Town SC — 3.0 8.0 6.0 2.0 (13.0) 8.0 – – 27.0 pts

7th 3306 Neil Peters, Pevensey Bay SC — M 5.0 3.0 16.0 18.0 6.0 (19.0) – – 48.0 pts

8th 3023 Richard Watsham, Starcross YC — (23.0) 11.0 12.0 7.0 17.0 5.0 – – 52.0 pts

9th 1331 Rory Cohen, South Cerney SC– 11.0 16.0 (DNC) 14.0 10.0 6.0 – – 57.0 pts

10th 3187 Daragh Sheridan, Howth YC — (35.0) 15.0 10.0 10.0 12.0 10.0 – – 57.0 pts

RS Aero 5 – After 5 races 1 discard (44 entries)

st 2697 Mike Wood, RAFSA – – 2.0 (4.0) 2.0 2.0 1.0 – – 7.0 pts

2nd 1312 Andrew Frost, Sutton Bingham SC –1.0 2.0 3.0 (13.0) 5.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd 2966 David Peaty, Draycote Water SC Y — 4.0 (15.0) 4.0 3.0 2.0 – – 13.0 pts

4th 2105 Leo Wilkinson, Maidenhead SC Y — 3.0 3.0 (6.0) 5.0 4.0 – – 15.0 pts

5th 1209 David Ellis, Lymington Town SC — 5.0 1.0 11.0 4.0 (22.0) – – 21.0 pts

6th 1096 Harrison Pye, Draycote Water SC — (11.0) 5.0 10.0 10.0 7.0 – – 32.0 pts

7th 1551 Euan Etheridge, Lymington Town SC Y — 7.0 6.0 12.0 (15.0) 8.0 – – 33.0 pts

8th 3303 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson, Maidenhead SC — 12.0 11.0 7.0 6.0 (15.0) – – 36.0 pts

9th 1164 Matthew Taylor, Brightlingsea SC — (17.0) 13.0 5.0 11.0 9.0 – – 38.0 pts

10th 2071 Sam Blaker, Benfleet — 6.0 10.0 (18.0) 8.0 18.0 – – 42.0 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)