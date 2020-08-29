Aspire of Mateusz Kusznierewicz takes 5.5 Metre European Championship

Aspire (POL 17) of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemyslaw Gacek and Simon Fry has won the 2020 5.5 Metre European Championship in Sanremo, Italy.

No races were possible on the final day of the event, Saturday.

Momo (SUI 229) of Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher was second with New Moon II (BAH 24) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov in third.



While the top nine boats were Moderns, the top Evolution boat, in the fleet of six here, was Ali Baba (GER 84) of Wolf Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski and Hans Wendlandt, who spent most of the week inside the top 10 and ahead of several other moderns.

The leading Classic boat was Kukururu (ITA 6) of Giuseppe Matildi, Gianluca Marolli and Alessandro Marolli, also the oldest boat in the fleet.

She was designed by the Swede, Arvid Laurin, and built by Cantieri navali Baglietto in Italy in 1953.

A special mention must also go to Korrigan (FRA 19), built in 1961. Jaouen Gurvan spent half the week racing singlehanded as he arrived without a crew.

5.5 Metre European Championship – Final esults after 6 races

1st Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemyslaw Gacek, Simon Fry) 10 pts

2nd Momo (SUI 229, Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser, Thomas Auracher) 14 pts

3rd New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 17 pts

4th Ali Baba (BAH 23, Martin Manrique, Flavio Marazzi, William Alloway) 20 pts

5th Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Berthoud Nicolas, Daniel Stampfli) 21 pts

6th Marie-Francoise XXI (SUI 232, Jurg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann, Bo Selko) 26 pts

7th Shaolin (SUI 226, Lucien Cujean, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans Von Werdt) 28 pts

8th Black & White (SUI 219, Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel, Anthony Shanks) 29 pts

9th Otto (NOR 68, Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Luka Strahovnik) 32 pts

10th Ali Baba (GER 84, Wolf Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski, Hans Wendlandt) 55 pts