Young in her element on Day 2 of UKLA Radial Nationals

Alison Young was in her element on day 2 for the Radial sailors at the UKLA National Championships at WPNSA.

With three more wins from the three races on Friday, Young has a total of five points after the six qualification races.

The fleets will now split into gold and silver for the final two races on Saturday.

This will bring Young into competition with Hannah Snellgrove, who leads the red flight and is in second place overall, just two points off leader Ali Young.

Snellgrove has won three of her six races, taking second place in the other three to Arthur Farley who holds third place overall a further four points back.

In fourth place is Ben Elvin, fifth is Finley Dickinsen and sixth Matilda Nicholls.

Radial Laser (ILCA 6) – After 6 races (97 entries)

1st yellow Ali YOUNG Team GB – – -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd red Hannah SNELLGROVE LTSC – – 1 -2 2 1 1 2 – – 7 pts

3rd red Arthur FARLEY U17 BHYC – – -6 1 1 2 6 1 – – 11 pts

4th yellow Ben ELVIN AP Stokes Bay SC – – 2 4 3 2 2 -11 – – 13 pts

5th yellow Finley DICKINSON U19 Hayling Island SC – – 1 -5 2 5 5 3 – – 16 pts

6th yellow Matilda NICHOLLS U21 Aldeburgh YC – – 3 3 -7 3 6 2 – – 17 pts

7th red Kai WOLGRAM U17 Llyn Brenig – – -5 4 3 4 3 4 – – 18 pts

8th red Daisy COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield – – 3 3 6 -13 2 7 – – 21 pts

9th yellow Chloe BARR Stokes Bay SC – – 4 6 4 -9 3 6 – – 23 pts

10th red Jon EMMETT AP Weir Wood SC – – -11 2 5 3 4 11 – – 25 pts

11th red Drew BARNES U19 Christchurch SC – – 4 -8 8 5 5 3 – – 25 pts

12th yellow Ben WHALEY Swanage SC – – 7 -16 4 4 7 4 – – 26 pts

13th yellow Shotaro KIKKAWA U19 Stokes Bay SC – – -10 6 7 7 4 5 – – 29 pts

14th red Angus KEMP U19 Poole YC – – 7 7 11 10 -22 5 – – 40 pts

15th red Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN U19 CCCDS – – -18 10 6 9 9 6 – – 40 pts

16th yellow Alastair BROWN U21 Great Moor SC – – 8 -12 9 8 11 7 – – 43 pts

17th red Sebastian KEMPE U16 Royal Bermuda YC – – -14 10 13 11 7 9 – – 50 pts

18th yellow Christine WOOD U21 CCC – – 11 5 -20 17 8 10 – – 51 pts

19th yellow Scott FORBES U19 Helensburgh SC – – 13 -14 11 6 9 13 – – 52 pts

20th red Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC – – 10 8 8 14 12 -22 – – 52 pts

21st red Ellie CUMPSTY Chew Valley Lake SC – – 9 9 12 12 -18 12 – – 54 pts

22nd red Anya HAJI-MICHAEL Redesmere – – -16 9 14 6 14 13 – – 56 pts

23rd red Molly SACKER U21 Shoreham SC – – -19 7 12 8 15 15 – – 57 pts

24th yellow Luke ANSTEY U19 Frensham Pond SC – – 6 17 13 11 15 -18 – – 62 pts

25th red Sam DICKINSON U16 Hayling Island SC – – 17 15 9 7 21 DNF – – 69 pts

Full results available here . . .

