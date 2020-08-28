Young in her element on Day 2 of UKLA Radial Nationals

Alison Young was in her element on day 2 for the Radial sailors at the UKLA National Championships at WPNSA.
With three more wins from the three races on Friday, Young has a total of five points after the six qualification races.
The fleets will now split into gold and silver for the final two races on Saturday.
This will bring Young into competition with Hannah Snellgrove, who leads the red flight and is in second place overall, just two points off leader Ali Young.
Snellgrove has won three of her six races, taking second place in the other three to Arthur Farley who holds third place overall a further four points back.
In fourth place is Ben Elvin, fifth is Finley Dickinsen and sixth Matilda Nicholls.
Radial Laser (ILCA 6) – After 6 races (97 entries)
1st yellow Ali YOUNG Team GB – – -2 1 1 1 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd red Hannah SNELLGROVE LTSC – – 1 -2 2 1 1 2 – – 7 pts
3rd red Arthur FARLEY U17 BHYC – – -6 1 1 2 6 1 – – 11 pts
4th yellow Ben ELVIN AP Stokes Bay SC – – 2 4 3 2 2 -11 – – 13 pts
5th yellow Finley DICKINSON U19 Hayling Island SC – – 1 -5 2 5 5 3 – – 16 pts
6th yellow Matilda NICHOLLS U21 Aldeburgh YC – – 3 3 -7 3 6 2 – – 17 pts
7th red Kai WOLGRAM U17 Llyn Brenig – – -5 4 3 4 3 4 – – 18 pts
8th red Daisy COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield – – 3 3 6 -13 2 7 – – 21 pts
9th yellow Chloe BARR Stokes Bay SC – – 4 6 4 -9 3 6 – – 23 pts
10th red Jon EMMETT AP Weir Wood SC – – -11 2 5 3 4 11 – – 25 pts
11th red Drew BARNES U19 Christchurch SC – – 4 -8 8 5 5 3 – – 25 pts
12th yellow Ben WHALEY Swanage SC – – 7 -16 4 4 7 4 – – 26 pts
13th yellow Shotaro KIKKAWA U19 Stokes Bay SC – – -10 6 7 7 4 5 – – 29 pts
14th red Angus KEMP U19 Poole YC – – 7 7 11 10 -22 5 – – 40 pts
15th red Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN U19 CCCDS – – -18 10 6 9 9 6 – – 40 pts
16th yellow Alastair BROWN U21 Great Moor SC – – 8 -12 9 8 11 7 – – 43 pts
17th red Sebastian KEMPE U16 Royal Bermuda YC – – -14 10 13 11 7 9 – – 50 pts
18th yellow Christine WOOD U21 CCC – – 11 5 -20 17 8 10 – – 51 pts
19th yellow Scott FORBES U19 Helensburgh SC – – 13 -14 11 6 9 13 – – 52 pts
20th red Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC – – 10 8 8 14 12 -22 – – 52 pts
21st red Ellie CUMPSTY Chew Valley Lake SC – – 9 9 12 12 -18 12 – – 54 pts
22nd red Anya HAJI-MICHAEL Redesmere – – -16 9 14 6 14 13 – – 56 pts
23rd red Molly SACKER U21 Shoreham SC – – -19 7 12 8 15 15 – – 57 pts
24th yellow Luke ANSTEY U19 Frensham Pond SC – – 6 17 13 11 15 -18 – – 62 pts
25th red Sam DICKINSON U16 Hayling Island SC – – 17 15 9 7 21 DNF – – 69 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related Post:
Radial take centre stage at the UKLA Nationals