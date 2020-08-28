Melges 32 World Championship – Two races completed on Day 2

Switzerland’s Luigi Giannattasio increases his lead of the Melges 32 World Championship after two races on day 2.
With five races now completed Giannattasio (2, 2) leads by five points from Martin Reintjes (3, 3) of Italy, with Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigi (1, 4) moving into third place after a win in the first race.
The other winner of the day was Italy’s Andrea Lacorte on Vitamina who returned to the race track with an 8, 1, after missing two races on day 1.
Jan Jasper Wagner and Maximilian Stein (6, 11) are leading corinthian team in fourth place.
MELGES 32 World Championship Marina di Villasimius after 5 races
1st SUI 236 Luigi Giannattasio 13 pts
2nd ITA 186 Martin Reintjes 18 pts
3rd MON 181 Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 24 pts
4th GER 215 Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein C 29 pts
5th GER 229 Christian Schwoerer 32 pts
6th ITA 191 Edoardo Pavesio – Vanni Pavesio 31 pts
7th NOR 212 Fritz Homann 31 pts
8th HUN 234 Árpád Schatz 37 pts
9th POL 204 Waldemar Salata C 38,2 pts
10th GER 225 Max Augustin C 42 pts
11th ITA 201 Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 43 pts
12th ITA 194 Andrea Lacorte 47 pts
