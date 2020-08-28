Flying 15 issue revised dates for European and World Championships

The 2023 Flying Fifteen Worlds are to be sailed at Weymouth and Portland, UK, between 12 and 25 August 2023.

The location of WPNSA provides quick access to the sheltered waters of Portland Harbour.

This racecourse is ideal for the Classic Fleet World Championship races and also for the International Championship, enabling Flying Fifteen sailors with older boats and those that have not qualified for the World Championship, an opportunity to be involved.

This provides a chance for club sailors to compete at a first class sailing venue and socialise with the best Flying Fifteen sailors in the world.

The revised schedule of European and World Championships is as follows:

The deferred 2020 European Championship will be sailed at École Na-vale, Lanvéoc-Poulmic, Brest, France between 13 -15 May 2021.

The 2022 Flying Fifteen World Championship to be sailed at Fremantle, Western Australia in February 2022, deferred from 2021 due to Covid-19.

Details on web page: www.flying15worlds2022.com

2022 also sees the 75th Anniversary of the Flying Fifteen Class and will be celebrated between 20 – 26 August 2022 at Cowes Corinthian YC, Isle of Wight, UK.

This regatta will also be the 2022 European Championship.

The 2023 Flying Fifteen World Championship to be sailed at WPNSA in the UK, from 12 – 25 August 2023.

Flying 15 – The Chippendale Years