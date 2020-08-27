Radial take centre stage at the UKLA Nationals

First day for the Radial sailors at the UKLA National Championships at WPNSA.

And from the start it’s looking like a rerun of the men’s Standard event that finished on Wednesday, with Alison Young – Team GB Tokyo 2020 squad member – taking two wins from three races.

And just like for Elliot Hanson, Young is tracked by another top British Sailing team member.

Here it is Hannah Snellgrove racing in a different flight with a 1, 2, 2, scoreline and only one point off overall leader Young.

In third place is Arthur Fareley tied on eight points with Finley Dickinson, while Ben Elvin is a point back in fifthh place with nine points.

Radial Laser (ILCA 6) – After 3 races (97 entries)

1st yellow Ali YOUNG Team GB – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

2nd red Hannah SNELLGROVE LTSC – – 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd red Arthur FARLEY U17 BHYC – – 6 1 1 – – 8 pts

4th yellow Finley DICKINSON U19 Hayling Island SC – – 1 5 2 – – 8 pts

5th yellow Ben ELVIN AP Stokes Bay SC – – 2 4 3 – – 9 pts

6th red Daisy COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield – – 3 3 6 – – 12 pts

7th red Kai WOLGRAM U17 Llyn Brenig – – 5 4 3 – – 12 pts

8th yellow Matilda NICHOLLS U21 Aldeburgh YC – – 3 3 7 – – 13 pts

9th yellow Chloe BARR Stokes Bay SC – – 4 6 4 – – 14 pts

10th red Jon EMMETT AP Weir Wood SC – – 11 2 5 – – 18 pts

11th red Drew BARNES U19 Christchurch SC – – 4 8 8 – – 20 pts

12th yellow Shotaro KIKKAWA U19 Stokes Bay SC – – 10 6 7 – – 23 pts

13th yellow Patrick BONNER U19 Emsworth SC – – 8 12 5 – – 25 pts

14th red Angus KEMP U19 Poole YC – – 7 7 11 – – 25 pts

15th red Joe SCURRAH Carsington SC – – 10 8 8 – – 26 pts

16th yellow Ben WHALEY Swanage SC – – 7 16 4 – – 27 pts

17th yellow Alastair BROWN U21 Great Moor SC – – 8 12 9 – – 29 pts

18th red Ellie CUMPSTY Chew Valley Lake SC – – 9 9 12 – – 30 pts

19th red Gordon COGAN SIVARAJAN U19 CCCDS – – 18 10 6 – – 34 pts

20th yellow Christine WOOD U21 CCC – – 11 5 20 – – 36 pts

Full results available here . . .