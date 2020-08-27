Melges 32 World Championship – Three races on Day 1

Donino of Luigi Giannattasio leads the Melges 32 World Championship after three races on day 1 at Marina di Villasimius.
Switzerland’s Luigi Giannattasio with a 6, 1, 2 scoreline, leads by three points from Jan Jasper Wagner and Maximilian Stein with 3, 8, 1, who are tied on 12 points with Martin Reintjes on a 2, 6, 4 scoreline.
The other race winner on day 1 was Árpád Schatz who holds fourth overall after his flying 1, 2, start was spoilt by an 11 in the final race of the day.
MELGES 32 World Championship Marina di Villasimius
1st SUI 236 DONINO Luigi Giannattasio 9 pts
2nd GER 215 HOMANIT Jan Jasper Wagner – Maximilian Stein C 12 pts
3rd ITA 186 CAIPIRINHA Martin Reintjes 12 pts
4th HUN 234 FARFALLINA Árpád Schatz 14 pts
5th NOR 212 WILMA Fritz Homann 17 pts
6th ITA 191 FRA MARTINA Edoardo Pavesio – Vanni Pavesio 17 pts
7th MON 181 G-SPOT Giangiacomo Serena di Lapigio 19 pts
8th GER 229 LA PERICOLOSA Christian Schwoerer 22 pts
9th POL 204 STARTELEKOM Waldemar Salata C 23 pts
10th GER 225 HEAT Max Augustin C 24 pts
11th ITA 201 DUMBOVIT Flavio Campana – Alessandro Lotto 29 pts
12th ITA 194 VITAMINA Andrea Lacorte 38 pts