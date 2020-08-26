Second day of 5.5 Metre Europeans in Sanremo

After day 2 of the 5.5 Metre Europeans in Sanremo, Momo (SUI 229) of Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser and Thomas Auracher keep their lead by three points from Ali Baba (BAH 23) and Aspire (POL 17).

Sanremo turned everything on for Day 2 of the Championship with 30 degrees and 10-14 knots for a glamour day on the water in these very glamorous boats.



Black & White (SUI 219) of Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel and Anthony Shanks were first into the left corner of the first beat while several of the top teams were called back at the start.

They rounded first, followed by Forza Del Destino (SUI 211) of George Prapopoulos, Simon Pfandler and David Schneeberger and Ali Baba (BAH 23) of Martin Manrique, Flavio Marazzi and William Alloway,

They were never headed, though when the wind died on the second downwind, it started to get really close.

They crossed the finish a few boatlengths ahead of Momo, which snatched second place from New Moon II (BAH 24) Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov.

The wind freshened for Race 4, with again a few boats called back.

This time almost everyone went left with Aspire (POL 17) of Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemyslaw Gacek and Simon Fry, first at the top from Black & White and Ali Baba.

The race at the front was very close with positions changing all the time. But the freshening wind benefitted Ali Baba on the downwind and they took a narrow win from Aspire, with New Moon II again in third.

So, after four races, there have been four race winners with the points very tight. After two more races, a discard will come into effect.

Racing in Sanremo continues until Saturday 29 August with a series of 10 races scheduled.

5.5 Metre Europeans after 4 races (21 entries)

1st Momo (SUI 229, Dieter Schön, Markus Wieser, Thomas Auracher) 11 pts

2nd Ali Baba (BAH 23, Martin Manrique, Flavio Marazzi, William Alloway) 14 pts

3rd Aspire (POL 17, Mateusz Kusznierewicz, Przemyslaw Gacek, Simon Fry) 15 pts

4th New Moon II (BAH 24, Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger, Peter Vlasov) 15 pts

5th Black & White (SUI 219, Daniel Schenker, Mark Dangel, Anthony Shanks) 20 pts

6th Caracole (SUI 214, Bernard Haissly, Berthoud Nicolas, Daniel Stampfli) 27 pts

7th Shaolin (SUI 226, Cujean Lucien, Andreas Kindlimann, Hans Von Werdt) 27 pts

8th Marie-Francoise XXI (SUI 232, Jurg Menzi, Jurgen Eiermann, Bo Selko) 27 pts

9th Otto (NOR 68, Bent Cristian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen, Luka Strahovnik) 29 pts

10th Ali Baba (GER 84, Wolf Eberhard Richter, Beata Kallkowski, Hans Wendlandt) 44 pts

Full results available here . . .