Final day for Standard and 4.7 Lasers at the UKLA Nationals

Final day for the Standard and 4.7 Laser fleets at the UKLA National Championships at WPNSA.

Winner of the Standard Laser (ILCA 7) Championship was Elliot Hanson – Team GB Tokyo 2020 squad member.

Hanson thought he would be in Japan just now, getting ready for the Olympic Games, instead he became the 2020 UK Standard National Champion.

Hanson won the first four races before Michael Beckett took the two final races to claim second overall, two points off the champion.

In third place was Sam Whaley, fourth Joseph Drake, fifth Dan Whiteley and sixth Jack Hopkins.

Drake was also first U21 and James Foster in 14th overall was first U19 competitor.

In the Laser 4.7 (ULCA 4) Oliver Allen-Wilcock took the 2020 UK National 4.7 Championship title after finishing tied on nine points with Jack Graham-Troll.

In third place was Freddie Howarth, fourth Terry Hacker, fifth Max Steele and sixth Ben Tylecote.

Allen-Wilcock was also best placed U17, Graham-Troll best placed U16 and Tylecote was best placed U19.

Carys Attwell was best placed female 4.7 competitor, in eighth place overall.

Standard Laser (ILCA 7) – After 6 races (51 entries)

1st Elliot HANSON Redesmere SC – – 1 1 1 1 -2 2 – – 6 pts

2nd Michael BECKETT Solva SC – – -2 2 2 2 1 1 – – 8 pts

3rd Sam WHALEY Swanage SC – – 4 -7 3 3 4 3 – – 17 pts

4th Joseph DRAKE U21 RNSYC – – 5 3 4 5 5 -10 – – 22 pts

5th Daniel WHITELEY Port Dinorwic – – -6 5 6 4 3 5 – – 23 pts

6th Jack HOPKINS Hayling Island SC – – 3 4 5 -19 6 9 – – 27 pts

7th Ben FLOWER Swaggin SC – – 13 8 7 8 BFD 4 – – 40 pts

8th Krishan BHOGAL U21 Manor Park SC – – 7 10 10 -11 7 11 – – 45 pts

9th Norman STRUTHERS U21 Stokes Bay SC – – 10 12 8 -14 13 6 – – 49 pts

10th Jake FARREN-PRICE Chew Valley Lake SC – – 14 6 13 9 8 -15 – – 50 pts

11th Anthony PARKE Hayling Island SC – – 8 -18 11 16 10 13 – – 58 pts

12th James PERCIVAL-COOKE U21 Royal Hospital School – – DNC 25 15 6 9 7 – – 62 pts

13th Nick HARRISON GM Stokes Bay SC – – 17 15 -20 10 12 16 – – 70 pts

14th James FOSTER U19 WPNSA – – 12 -19 18 15 11 14 – – 70 pts

15th Charlie SOUTH U19 Stokes Bay SC – – 15 16 16 13 15 -17 – – 75 pts

16th Mark LYTTLE GM QMSC – – 18 -21 12 12 14 20 – – 76 pts

17th Nicholas WELBOURN U19 Hykeham SC – – 16 11 19 -23 21 19 – – 86 pts

18th Luke DEEGAN Pupuke BC – – 9 9 9 DNF BFD 8 – – 87 pts

19th Alistair GOODWIN Haversham SC – – 24 20 -28 18 17 12 – – 91 pts

20th Ben CHILDERLEY U21 RSRNYC – – 11 14 14 7 DNC DNC – – 98 pts

Laser 4.7 (ILCA 4) – After 6 races (52 entries)

1st Oliver ALLEN-WILCOX U17 M Chew Valley 1 1 3 UFD 1 3 – – 9 pts

2nd Jack GRAHAM-TROLL U16 M RLymYC 2 -3 2 1 2 2 – – 9 pts

3rd Freddie HOWARTH U16 M Parkstone YC -8 4 1 2 3 1 – – 11 pts

4th Terry HACKER U17 M Hunts SC 5 2 6 3 4 -7 – – 20 pts

5th Max STEELE U16 M WSC / WHSC 3 5 7 4 -12 12 – – 31 pts

6th Ben TYLECOTE U19 M Rutland SC 4 -9 9 7 6 5 – – 31 pts

7th Jamie TYLECOTE U16 M Rutland SC 7 6 8 -9 7 4 – – 32 pts

8th Carys ATTWELL U16 F Rutland SC -24 11 5 11 5 6 – – 38 pts

9th Luka FRANKLIN U17 M Island Barn Reservoir SC 10 8 -13 8 10 9 – – 45 pts

10th Henry KOE U16 M Island Barn Reservoir SC 15 10 4 5 -17 13 – – 47 pts

