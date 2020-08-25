Olympic Channel celebrates 4th Anniversary with record growth

The Olympic Channel celebrates its 4th Anniversary with a claimed 3.3 billion video views across all platforms.



The Olympic Channel has produced more than 25,000 pieces of video content representing all Olympic sports disciplines and 206 countries, including 76 original series and films, resulting in more than 3.3 billion video views across all platforms.

Continuing its upward viewing trend, the global digital platform keeps users coming back, with a 65% increase over the previous 12 months in monthly returning users, a key metric for the long-term success of the Olympic Channel.

On social media, the Olympic Channel community has grown to more than 10.4 million, with 74.9% of those engaging with content on social media under the age of 35.

Key to the Olympic Channel’s fourth year of success was its coverage and promotion behind Lausanne 2020 as a worldwide digital rights holder, which ensured global coverage for the Winter Youth Olympic Games (YOG) for the first time and led to the event being the most digitally consumed Winter YOG to date.

In addition to the IOC’s owned and operated digital platforms, the Olympic Channel has established a new distribution outlet for its 95 federation partners, and has streamed more than 5,400 live events, adding to organisers’ media distribution rights and ensuring global coverage of their events.

Partners include International Sports Federations (IFs), National Olympic Committees (NOCs), IOC-Recognised Federations and organisations, and multi-sport event organisers.

Also contributing to the Olympic Channel’s success are strategic distribution partnerships with the IOC’s rights-holding broadcast partners (RHBs) and NOCs, including recent launches on CBC GEM (Canada), Swisscom (Switzerland) and 7plus (Australia), bringing a linear presence to 175 territories complementing the global digital platform.

Read more here . . .