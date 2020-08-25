2020 iQFoil Europeans – Watson moves into 3rd place

Day 2 of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland, where two races were completed for both fleets.
Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France who has now won all five of her races.
Britain’s Islay Watson moves from sixth into third place, two points off second placed
Daniela Peleg of Israel, but 19 points off the leader.
In the men it’s still Sebastian Koerdel of Germany and Italy’s Matteo Iachino tied for the lead after four races, both with clean-sheets.
Amado Vkieswyk of Holland moves into third place, with Poland’s Maciek Rutkowski slipping to fourth place.
Leading British competitors are Henry Bloodworth dropping down to 11th as Tom Squires moves up to 12th after discarding his DSQ from day 1.
While in the women Alysia Gibson is 16th and Izzy Adcock is 24th.
2020 iQFoil European Championship – Women – after 5 races (34 entries)
1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 4 pts
2nd ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG [ 3 ] [ 8 ] [ 5 ]( [ 10 ]) [ 5 ] – – 21 pts
3rd GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON [ 6 ]( [ 12 ]) [ 3 ] [ 3 ] [ 11 ] – – 23 pts
4th POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA [ 4 ]( [ 17 ]) [ 13 ] [ 4 ] [ 2 ] – – 23 pts
5th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS ( [ 35(dsq) ]) [ 2 ] [ 17 ] [ 6 ] [ 3 ] – – 28 pts
6th GER-33 LENA ERDIL [ 12 ] [ 7 ] [ 7 ]( [ 21 ]) [ 6 ] – – 32 pts
7th ESP-5 MARINA ALABAU ( [ 32(dsq) ]) [ 5 ] [ 4 ] [ 11 ] [ 14 ] – – 34 pts
8th PER-50 MARIA BELÉN BAZO ( [ 19 ]) [ 16 ] [ 6 ] [ 5 ] [ 8 ] – – 35 pts
9th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN [ 16 ] [ 19 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ]( [ 20 ]) – – 39 pts
10th ESP-3 BLANCA ALABAU NEIRA [ 2 ] [ 3 ]( [ 25 ]) [ 19 ] [ 15 ] – – 39 pts
Other GBR:
16th GBR-400 ALYSIA GIBSON [ 22 ]( [ 27 ]) [ 10 ] [ 14 ] [ 7 ] – – 53 pts
24th GBR-988 IZZY ADCOCK [ 24 ] [ 10 ]( [ 30 ]) [ 17 ] [ 19 ] – – 70 pts
2020 iQFoil European Championship – Men – after 4 races (102 entries)
1st GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 3 pts
2nd ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO [ 1 ] [ 1 ] [ 1 ]( [ 1 ]) – – 3 pts
3rd NED-20 AMADO VKIESWYK ( [ 4 ]) [ 3 ] [ 2 ] [ 2 ] – – 7 pts
4th POL-23 MACIEK RUTKOWSKI ( [ 18(dnf) ]) [ 2 ] [ 3 ] [ 3 ] – – 8 pts
5th FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD ( [ 11 ]) [ 2 ] [ 2 ] [ 6 ] – – 10 pts
6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD [ 3 ] [ 6 ]( [ 7 ]) [ 2 ] – – 11 pts
7th NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE ( [ 37 ]) [ 4 ] [ 5 ] [ 3 ] – – 12 pts
8th FRA-7 ADRIEN MESTRE [ 4 ]( [ 16 ]) [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 13 pts
9th SUI-63 ELIA COLOMBO [ 7 ]( [ 41 ]) [ 4 ] [ 4 ] – – 15 pts
10th FRA-56 COUSIN ALEXANDRE [ 3 ] [ 6 ]( [ 13 ]) [ 10 ] – – 19 pts
11th GBR-10 HENRY BLOODWORTH [ 8 ] [ 5(ok) ]( [ 11 ]) [ 7 ] – – 20 pts
12th GBR-931 TOM SQUIRES [ 5 ]( [ 17(dsq) ]) [ 9 ] [ 11 ] – – 25 pts
Other GBR:
20th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON [ 5 ] [ 20 ]( [ 24 ]) [ 8 ] – – 33 pts
22nd GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS ( [ 38 ]) [ 8 ] [ 20 ] [ 5 ] – – 33 pts
25th GBR-360 ANDY BROWN [ 8 ] [ 11 ] [ 15 ]( [ 28 ]) – – 34 pts
Full results available here . . .
Related post: