2020 iQFoil European Championship – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2020 iQFoil European Championship on Silvaplana, Switzerland, where two races were completed for both fleets.

Leading the men are Italy’s Matteo Iachino and Sebastian Koerdel of Germany, tied on 2 points, both winning their flight races.

Leading the women is Helene Noesmoen of France who also won both her flight races.

Leading British competitors are Henry Bloodworth in eighth and Andy Brown tenth in the men’s event, and in the women Islay Watson is sixth and Izzy Watson is 18th.

The Starboard iQFoil has been selected as the 2024 Olympic Windsurfing Equipment, replacing the RS:X equipment after the 2020 Olympic Games.

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Men – after 2 races (102 entries)

1st ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts

1st GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts

3rd BRA-7 MATEUS ISAAC [ 2 ] [ 3 ] – – 5 pts

4th NED-20 AMADO VKIESWYK [ 4 ] [ 3 ] – – 7 pts

5th FRA-56 COUSIN ALEXANDRE [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 9 pts

6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD [ 3 ] [ 6 ] – – 9 pts

7th FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD [ 11 ] [ 2 ] – – 13 pts

8th GBR-10 HENRY EDWARD BLOODWORTH [ 8 ] [ 5 ] – – 13 pts

9th ESP-71 MARTINEZ DEL CERRO FERNANDO [ 6 ] [ 9 ] – – 15 pts

10th GBR-360 ANDY BROWN [ 8 ] [ 11 ] – – 19 pts

11th POL-23 MACIEK RUTKOWSKI [ 18 ] [ 2 ] – – 20 pts

12th ITA-160 BRUNO MARTINI [ 2 ] [ 18 ] – – 20 pts

13th FRA-7 ADRIEN MESTRE [ 4 ] [ 16 ] – – 20 pts

14th AUS-0 STEVEN ALLEN [ 18 ] [ 4 ] – – 22 pts

15th GBR-931 TOM SQUIRES [ 5 ] [ 17 ] – – 22 pts

16th FRA-10 OËL POULIQUEN [ 19 ] [ 5 ] – – 24 pts

17th DEN-26 CHRISTIAN JUSTESEN [ 17 ] [ 7 ] – – 24 pts

18th ITA-150 NICOLÒ RENNA [ 16 ] [ 8 ] – – 24 pts

19th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON [ 5 ] [ 20 ] – – 25 pts

20th GBR-262 MAX BEAMAN [ 12 ] [ 15 ] – – 27 pts

2020 iQFoil European Championship – Womenen – after 2 races (34 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN [ 1 ] [ 1 ] – – 2 pts

2nd ESP-3 BLANCA ALABAU NEIRA [ 2 ] [ 3 ] – – 5 pts

3rd ISR-2 DANIELA PELEG [ 3 ] [ 8 ] – – 11 pts

4th NED-16 ESTHER DE GEUS [ 5 ] [ 9 ] – – 14 pts

5th ISR-7 MAYA MORRIS [ 9 ] [ 6 ] – – 15 pts

6th GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON [ 6 ] [ 12 ] – – 18 pts

7th GER-33 LENA ERDIL [ 12 ] [ 7 ] – – 19 pts

8th POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA [ 4 ] [ 17 ] – – 21 pts

9th NOR-39 HELLE OPPEDAL [ 8 ] [ 14 ] – – 22 pts

10th FRA-712 MANON PIANAZZA [ 20 ] [ 4 ] – – 24 pts

11th ISR-83 NAAMA GAZIT [ 11 ] [ 13 ] – – 24 pts

12th POL-303 KAROLINA LIPINSKA [ 7 ] [ 18 ] – – 25 pts

13th FRA-19 AMBAR PAPAZIAN [ 13 ] [ 14 ] – – 27 pts

14th FRA-11 MARION COUTURIER [ 15 ] [ 15 ] – – 30 pts

15th CZE-77 ADELA RASKOVA [ 21 ] [ 11 ] – – 32 pts

16th NED-33 SARA WENNEKES [ 10 ] [ 24 ] – – 34 pts

17th ISR-19 NOY DRIHAN [ 15 ] [ 19 ] – – 35 pts

18th GBR-988 IZZY ADCOCK [ 26 ] [ 10 ] – – 36 pts

19th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS [ 35 ] [ 2 ] – – 37 pts

20th ESP-5 MARINA ALABAU [ 32 ] [ 5 ] – – 37 pts

