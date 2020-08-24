Final Day at Optimist Lake Garda Meeting

The Optimist Lake Garda Meeting, held in August instead of the normal Easter date due to Covid-19, was concluded Sunday at Fraglia Vela Riva with three races.

Lorenzo Ghirotti of Italy was the winner on his home waters ahead of Rocco Wright of Ireland, with Britain’s Santiago Sesto-Cosby in third place.

In the Cadet fleet (U12), Switzerland’s Edward Hirsch was a clear winner ahead of Italy’s Mattia Benamati and Artur Brighenti.

Best placed GBR was Eliana Edwards of Parkstone YC in 18th place.

263 competitors took part in the Lake Garda Meeting.

Optimist Country Cup – national regatta with only one participant per country:

Earlier, the Country Cup was won by Santiago Sesto-Cosby GBR, with second Rocco Wright IRL and third Elizabeth Anna Winters GRE.

Full results available here . . .

