Keep Safe and Carry On Sailing

With the traditional open Chichester Harbour Race Week cancelled this year, host club Hayling Island SC replaced it with a restricted entry HISC Race Week.



This proved popular with over 200 dinghies and keelboats taking part, and although the weather only allowed three of the five days scheduled to be sailed, some great racing was enjoyed.

Obviously, club social facilities were limited by the government guidelines in operation, but limited snack bar and main bar access was available, and the Hog Roast evening was sold out.

All down to a lot of hard work by the club ‘crew’ and many member volunteers which provided a welcome break to the gloom and doom media scenarios.

HISC have been testing an on-line sign-on/off safety system, early days but an interesting attempt at taking club sailing into the future.

Storm Ellen finished the Race Week a little early, but we have the senior and youth overall winners . . .

And lots more great images available here . . .

Hayling Island SC Race Week 2020 (204 entries)

Senior Racing overall:

Fast Hncp – RS800, Henry Jameson and Joe Bradley (19 entries)

Medium Hncp – Tasar, David and Fiona Sayce (21 entries)

Slow Hncp – Laser, Anthony Parke (22 entries)

Solo – Andrew Voysey (11 entries)

RS Elite – Pete Copsey and Max. Niel (11 entries)

RS200 – Tom and Lucy Hewitson (24 entries)

29er – Flo Peters and Freddy Wood (16 entries)

Finn – Matthew Walker (20 entries)

Int Moth – Adam Golding (4 entries)

Flying 15 – David Hitchcock and Ian Nicholson (12 entries)

Youth Racing overall:

RS Tera – Alex Sydenham (23 entries)

RS Tera Pro – Benji Ripley (5 entries)

Optimist – Hugo Dobrijevic (13 entries)

RS Feva – Oliver Peters and Josh Stokes (15 entries)

Laser 4.7 – Toby Holmes-Ling (4 entries)

RS Feva P&C – Ella Jones and Clare Jones (3 entries)

Full Results are available here . . .