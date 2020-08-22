UKLA National Championships at WPNSA

The UK Laser Association is running a different kind of Nationals this year, reflecting the inevitable restrictions forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be held at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy, with the first half of the week (24-26 August) for 50 ILCA 7 (Sandard rig) and 50 ILCA 4 (4.7 rig) and the second half of the week (27-29 August) reserved for 100 ILCA 6 (Radial rig) Lasers.

Note that the unusual names for the various rigs is due to an ongoing legal dispute regarding the use of ‘Laser’ and the starburst logo,

As one of the only major sailing events to go ahead over the UK summer, the Standard entry list was packed a matter of hours after opening, including some foreign sailors coming over to get valuable race experience.

Within the various racing fleets there will also be Masters championships taking place, so things could get complicated, but it is looking good for a great week of UKLA (aka Laser) racing in the UK.

The week is being sponsored by several great companies that provide valuable services to the sailors and each day of racing will have a daily title sponsor.

UKLA is grateful to Ovington, Sailingfast, Sailboats.co.uk, Southeast Sailboats and Noble Marine for their support.

