Record third Finn Silver Cup for Oskari Muhonen

Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, wrapped up an almost flawless week with three more race wins to take a record third U23 Finn Silver Cup title.

Taavi Valter Taveter, from Estonia had the next best of the final day to take silver, while Guillaume Boisard, from France, took bronze.

The championship concluded Friday in Canet en Roussillon, France, with three more races to complete the twelve race series.

Muhonen won all three final day races with Taveter takeing second in each to clinch second overall and Boisard slipping to third place.

New U23 World Champion, Muhonen said, “Today was pretty nice day with light breeze but building through the day.I had decent speed so it was quite easy to stay close to the fleet and use the speed. Really good day for me.”

“I am pretty happy about the results. It was good racing and nice to get the third title. It was also pretty good preparation for the Europeans, which start in two week’s time.”

Finn Silver Cup 2020 – Final after 12 races (12 entries)

1st FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 12 pts

2nd EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter 32 pts

3rd FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 34 pts

4th HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 42 pts

5th GER 723 Nicolas Thierse 45 pts

6th ESP 888 Andres Juan LLoret Perez 75 pts

7th FRA 85 Aubert Lerouge 82 pts

8th FRA 49 Kevin Maurin 83 pts

9th FRA 98 Thomas Piotrowski 83 pts

10th FRA 1 Descriaud Lucas 116 pts