Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – Titles for Switzerland and Greece

The 2020 Laser 4.7 Youth European girl’s champion is Anja Von Allmen of Switzerland, and the boy’s champion is Anastasios Gkaripis of Greece.

Fog delayed the competition on the last day of the Championship in Vilamoura Portugal, and only one race could be completed.

Anja Von Allmen won the Girls European title ahead of Carlotta Rizzardi of Italy and Lily-May Niezabitowska of Poland.

The Girl’s U16 title went to Petra Marendic of Croatia, in sixth place

In the Boys championship, Anastasios Gkaripis took the title ahead of Przemyslaw Machowski of Poland.

Domenico Lamante of Italy in third overall, also claimed the Boy’s U16 title.

Of the British entries, Coco Barrett finished 32 overall in the Girls event.

Oliver Allen-Wilcox of Castle Cove SC finished 40 overall in the Boys gold fleet.

Girls – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (78 entries)

1st SUI Anja VON ALLMEN U18 – – 44 pts

2nd ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI U18 – – 72 pts

3rd POL Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA U18 – – 76 pts

4th POR Leonor DUTRA U18 – – 86 pts

5th CZE Alessia PALANTI U18 – – 99 pts

6th CRO Petra MARENDIC U16 – – 107 pts

Boys – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (107 entries)

1st GRE 217288 Anastasios GKARIPIS U18 – – 71 pts

2nd POL 183127 Przemyslaw MACHOWSKI U18 – – 76 pts

3rd ITA 133203 Domenico LAMANTE U16 – – 85 pts

4th NED 216686 Hidde SCHRAFFORDT U16 – – 90 pts

5th LAT 217180 Martins ATILLA U18 – – 95 pts

6th GRE 217285 Jason KEFALLONITIS U18 – – 100 pts

Full results available here . . .