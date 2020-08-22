France dominate 2020 Formula Foil World Championship

France dominated the 2020 Formula Foil World Championship on Lake Silvaplana, Switzerland, with Nicolas Goyard taking the men’s title and Hélène Noesmoen the womens.

Nicolas Goyard finished with a massive 23 point advantage from Przemyslav Myarzinski of Poland with Pierre Mortefon of France completing the podium.

In the women, Hélène Noesmoen had a 12 point lead from Poland’s Maja Dziarnowska, with Lilian De Geus of Holland in third place.

Alysia Gibson was best placed British women in eighth place and third iQFoil.

The best placed Brit in the men was Samuel Sills in 14th place. Matt Barton was first in the iQFoil and 19th overall.

Next on Silvaplana will be the iQFOiL championships, the first outing for the new Olympic windsurf equipment.

Formula Foil World Championship results here . . .

