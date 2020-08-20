Lonely Rock Race shortens course to avoid Storm Ellen

The Lonely Rock Race opening event had to shorten course to avoid Storm Ellen.

From the start on the 16 August by the Royal Victoria Yacht Club in the Solent, the shortened course turned at Wolf Rock off Land’s End, instead of the Fastnet Rock, and then finished at Plymouth.

Line Honours went to Mikey Ferguson on Pip Hare’s Open 60 ‘Medallia’ with an elapsed time of 41:45:36 ahead of Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180, Sunrise.

IRC winner was Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180, Sunrise ahead of another JPK 1180, Ed Ball’s Dawn Treader.

MOCRA:

1st Farrier 31, Chimera, Chris Edwards – 52:18:33

IRC:

1st JPK 1180, Sunrise, Tom Kneen – – 55:51:52

2nd JPK 1180, Dawn Treader, Ed Ball – – 56:16:17

3rd Artcona 37, Arcsine, Kathy Claydon – – 58:02:01

4th Sunfast 32, Sunfire, Steve Andrew – – 58:59:52

5th Archambaul, Columbus Circle, Matt Smith – – 60:16:26

6th JOD 35, Tarantella, Will Claxton – – 60:37:27

7th J Sunodyss, A J Wanderlust, Charlene Howard – – 61:32:49

8th Pogo 36, Ish, Adrian Troop – – 96:21:46

Line Honours: (14 entries)

1st Open 60, Medallia, Pip Hare – – 41:45:36

2nd JPK 1180, Sunrise, Tom Kneen – – 50:47:09

3rd JPK 1180, Dawn Treader, Ed Ball – – 51:09:21

4th Farrier 31, Chimera, Chris Edwards – – 52:18:33

5th Artcona 37, Arcsine, Kathy Claydon – – 57:41:15

6th Sunfast 32, Sunfire, Steve Andrew – – 58:59:52

7th JOD 35, Tarantella, Will Claxton – – 60:48:24

8th Archambaul, Columbus Circle, Matt Smith – – 61:11:30

9th Bavaria 50, Sue Zolica, CJ & Jody Smith – – 61:31:02

10th Pogo 36, Ish, Adrian Troop – – 61:48:30

11th J Sunodyss, A J Wanderlust, Charlene Howard – – 62:06:21

Unrated:

1st Bavaria 50, Sue Zolica, CJ & Jody Smith 61:31:02

