Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – Dramatic change on day 4

First day of Final series races saw a dramatic change in the Boys fleet at the Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans.

Long-time leader Marcos Altarriba ESP had a bad day with a 27 and DSQ to drop back to eighth place overall.

New leader is Przsemyslaw Machowski POL with a 23 and 2, taking him four points clear of second placed Jason Keffonitis GRE (6, 14) with Hidde Schaffordt NED (48, 4) 14 points back in third.

In the Girls event, Alessia Palanti ITA keeps the lead despite a 38, 5 scoreline, but Lilly-Mai Niezabitowska POL (5, 4) is now only one point behind.

Anja Von Allmen SUI, continues to close on the leaders, a 2 and 4 putting her in third place and only three points off the overall lead.

Of the British entries, Coco Barrett (35, 57) is placed 31 overall in the Girls.

Oliver Allen-Wilcox (20, 43) is placed 52 overall in the Boys gold fleet.

Boys – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (107 entries)

1st POL Przemyslaw MACHOWSKI U18 – – 4 1 3 1 15 4 -23 2 – – 30 pts

2nd GRE Jason KEFALLONITIS U18 – – 2 2 2 3 -21 5 6 14 – – 34 pts

3rd NED Hidde SCHRAFFORDT U16 – – 1 6 3 12 7 11 -48 4 – – 44 pts

4th ITA Domenico LAMANTE U16 – – 4 2 14 7 -51 9 5 5 – – 46 pts

5th LAT Martins ATILLA U18 – – 19 6 4 DSQ 2 13 1 6 – – 51 pts

6th GRE Anastasios GKARIPIS U18 – – 3 7 -11 11 9 2 10 11 – – 53 pts

7th ITA Massimiliano ANTONIAZZI U16 – – 12 20 1 14 1 7 2 -26 – – 57 pts

8th ESP Marcos ALTARRIBA U18 – – 1 1 1 2 25 2 28 DSQ – – 60 pts

9th ESP David PONSETI U16 – – 5 4 6 8 13 5 -34 19 – – 60 pts

10th CYP Georgios YIASEMIDES U18 – – 3 8 21 4 -35 3 26 1 – – 66 pts

Girls – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (78 entries)

1st ITA Alessia PALANTI U18 – – 1 1 9 4 8 1 -38 5 – – 29 pts

2nd POL Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA U18 – – 4 2 -27 2 7 6 5 4 – – 30 pts

3rd SUI Anja VON ALLMEN U18 – – 10 9 -24 1 4 2 4 2 – – 32 pts

4th ITA Beatrice INI U18 – – 2 6 1 20 -55 4 3 8 – – 44 pts

5th ITA Carlotta RIZZARDI U18 – – 5 5 -25 7 5 3 17 6 – – 48 pts

6th POR Leonor DUTRA U18 – – 8 14 16 8 -20 15 8 7 – – 76 pts

7th BUL Diana MARKOVA U18 – – 6 -28 8 24 11 8 7 17 – – 81 pts

8th CRO Petra MARENDIC U16 – – 9 7 11 28 3 -43 37 1 – – 96 pts

9th SUI Viktoria JEDLINSKA U16 – – 22 23 7 -32 1 7 22 22 – – 104 pts

10th ESP Maria MARTINEZ U18 – – 3 3 35 3 47 BFD 1 13 – – 105 pts