Formula Kite Individual Europeans – Day 2

After day 2 of the Formula Kite Individual European Championships in Poland, Axel Mazella and Julia Damasiewicz lead their events.
Julia Damasiewicz of Poland now has a one point lead from Magdalena Woyciechowska in the women’s event, Ellie Aldridge of Britain is in third place, seven points off the leaders.
Also featuring in the top 10 after eight races are Katie Dabson (8th) and Jemima Crathorne (10th). Maddy Anderson is in 16th place.
In the men’s event France’s Axel Mazella now takes a two point lead ahead of Theo De Ramecourt. In third place is Maxime Nocher, making an all French podium at present.
Britain’s Connor Bainbridge moves up to eighth place.
Women – Individual European Championships (26 entries)
1st POL 27 Julia Damasiewicz (U19) (U17) – – -2 1 -5 1 1 2 2 2 – – 9 pts
2nd POL 34 Magdalena Woyciechowska (U19) (U17) – – 1 2 1 2 -3 1 3 -6 – – 10 pts
3rd GBR 28 Ellie Aldridge – – -8 -4 2 3 4 4 1 3 – – 17 pts
4th GER 26 Leonie Meyer – – 3 -9 -8 8 2 5 4 1 – – 23 pts
5th FRA 55 Lauriane Nolot – – DNC 3 3 -7 5 3 7 4 – – 25 pts
6th FRA 10 Alexia Fancelli – – 4 5 -7 6 6 -10 6 7 – – 34 pts
7th POL 18 Nina Arcisz (U19) (U17) – – 5 6 4 5 7 -11 -13 9 – – 36 pts
8th GBR 29 Katie Dabson – – 6 7 6 -11 -8 7 8 5 – – 39 pts
9th ESP 33 Gisela Pulido Borrell – – 7 8 UFD 4 -11 6 5 11 – – 41 pts
10th GBR 30 Jemima Crathorne – – 9 -14 11 9 -12 8 9 8 – – 54 pts
Men – Individual European Championships (66 entries)
1st FRA 65 Axel Mazella – – -1 1 1 -2 1 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd FRA 60 Theo De Ramecourt – – 2 1 1 1 -3 2 1 UFD – – 8 pts
3rd FRA 61 Maxime Nocher – – -3 2 -3 2 1 3 2 1 – – 11 pts
4th SLO 128 Toni Vodisek – – -4 2 -11 1 4 1 3 2 – – 13 pts
5th FRA 108 Nico Parlier – – 2 UFD 2 -3 2 2 2 3 – – 13 pts
6th GER 99 Florian Gruber – – 1 -3 2 3 3 3 3 -4 – – 15 pts
7th POL 122 Alexander Ehlen – – 3 4 3 4 7 4 -8 -10 – – 25 pts
8th GBR 113 Connor Bainbridge – – -12 5 4 6 -8 6 4 2 – – 27 pts
9th ITA 124 Mario Calbucci – – 5 -7 4 4 7 5 4 -12 – – 29 pts
10th CRO 125 Martin Dolenc – – 8 3 5 5 6 -9 5 UFD – – 32 pts
Full results available here . . .
