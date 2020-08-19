Finn Silver Cup – Muhonen untouchable as breeze arrives

Three race wins from three races for double U23 Finn World Champion, Oskari Muhonen.

Finland’s Muhonen stamped his authority over the fleet at the 2020 Finn Silver Cup at Carnet on Wednesday, with three race wins from three races in near perfect conditions.

France’s Guillaume Boisard had a great day to move up to second overall, but is now 10 points adrift of the Finn, while Germany’s Nicolas Thierse dropped to third.

All races were led and won by Muhonen who was untouchable in the increasing breeze.

He led throughout each race apart from in the second race when Domonkos Nemeth of Hungary, got an advantage on the left side of the course.

Generally Boisard showed the best pace downwind, pulling through in all three races for a 2,3,3 finish to move up to second overall.

Taavi Valter Taveter, of Estonia, and Nemeth were putting in some good results, with Taveter picking up the second best score of the day with a 3,2,2.

Spain’s Andres LLoret Perez, was also faster today, often racing around fifth even though he dropped a bit by the end.

Finn Silver Cup 2020 – after 8 races (12 entries)

1st FIN 8 MUHONEN Oskari – – 3 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 – – 8 pts

2nd FRA 9 BOISARD Guillaume – – 2 4 2 2 4 2 3 3 – – 18 pts

3rd GER 723 THIERSE Nicolas – – 1 1 5 4 2 7 6 5 – – 24 pts

4th EST 1 TAVETER Taavi valter – – 7 3 3 6 5 3 2 2 – – 24 pts

5th HUN 80 NEMETH Domonkos – – 6 5 4 3 8 4 4 4 – – 30 pts

6th FRA 49 MAURIN Kevin – – 4 6 7 5 3 10 9 9 – – 43 pts

7th FRA 85 LEROUGE Aubert – – 8 7 6 8 6 6 7 7 – – 47 pts

8th ESP 888 LLORET PEREZ Andres juan – – 10 8 9 9 11 5 5 6 – – 52 pts

9th FRA 98 PIOTROWSKI Thomas – – 5 9 8 7 9 8 8 8 – – 53 pts

10th FRA 1 DESCRIAUD Lucas – – 9 10 10 10 7 11 10 DNC – – 67 pts

