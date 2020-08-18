Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans – Day 2 Racing

Two more races completed at the Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Marcos Altarriba ESP added a 1, 2, to consolidate his lead in the Boys event, with Alessia Palanti ITA, finishing off the front with a 9 and 4 but retaining her overall lead in the Girls.

Altarriba now leads the Boys event from Przemyslaw Machowski POL (3, 1) who moves into second place ahead of Jason Keffalonitis GRE (2, 3).

Palanti leads the Girls event from Lilli-May Niezabitowska POL (27, 2) with Beatrice Ini ITA winning race 3 to move into third place.

Switzerland’s Anja Von Allmen won race 4 and moves into fourth place.

Of the British entries, Coco Barrett (44,30) is placed 33 overall in the Girls, and Oliver Allen-Wilcox (24,15) placed 50 overall in the Boys.

Boys – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (107 entries)

1st ESP 216090 Marcos ALTARRIBA U18 – – 1 1 1 -2 – – 3 pts

2nd POL 183127 Przemyslaw MACHOWSKI U18 – – -4 1 3 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GRE 217285 Jason KEFALLONITIS U18 – – 2 2 2 -3 – – 6 pts

4th ESP 216595 Daniel CARDONA BALSA U16 – – 2 5 DSQ 2 – – 9 pts

5th NED 216686 Hidde SCHRAFFORDT U16 – – 1 6 3 -12 – – 10 pts

6th ITA 133203 Domenico LAMANTE U18 – – 4 2 -14 7 – – 13 pts

7th CYP 214653 Georgios YIASEMIDES U18 – – 3 8 -21 4 – – 15 pts

8th SUI 214565 Benjamim DUFOUR U18 – – 7 3 -16 5 – – 15 pts

9th ESP 207678 David PONSETI U16 – – 5 4 6 -8 – – 15 pts

10th ESP 216736 Giulio ZUNINO U18 – – 7 3 9 -23 – – 19 pts

Girls – Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship (78 entries)

1st ITA 212865 Alessia PALANTI U18 – – 1 1 -9 4 – – 6 pts

2nd POL 213328 Lilly May NIEZABITOWSKA U18 – – 4 2 -27 2 – – 8 pts

3rd ITA 215742 Beatrice INI U18 – – 2 6 1 -20 – – 9 pts

4th ESP 198832 Maria MARTINEZ U18 – – 3 3 -35 3 – – 9 pts

5th ITA 213449 Carlotta RIZZARDI U18 – – 5 5 -25 7 – – 17 pts

6th SUI 214696 Anja VON ALLMEN U18 – – 10 9 -24 1 – – 20 pts

7th CRO 210746 Petra MARENDIC U16 – – 9 7 11 -28 – – 27 pts

8th POR 175087 Leonor DUTRA U18 – – 8 14 -16 8 – – 30 pts

9th ESP 204151 Miriam SITGES NICOLAU U18 – – 15 4 -39 13 – – 32 pts

10th ESP 181959 Gemma LLAMAS VALLESPIR U18 – – 7 12 14 -25 – – 33 pts

Full results available here . . .

