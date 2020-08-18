British Sailing Team foilers return to international competition

The British Sailing Team’s foilers will lead the charge for medals as international competition resumes for the first time in six months this week.

In what will be a showcase of the new Paris 2024 foiling class equipment, five British Kiteboarders are in action in Puck, Poland, from 18-23 August, while 15 iQFOiL racers are in Silvaplana, Switzerland, from 21-26 August.

Ellie Aldridge, current Formula Kite European champion, will be joined by Connor Bainbridge who teamed up with Aldridge last time out to win the mixed European title.

Anderson and Aldridge will be joined by Jemima Crathorne and Katie Dabson in the women’s fleet while Bainbridge is the British Sailing Team’s sole male representative.

From one new Olympic class to a change of another, the iQFOiL championships in Switzerland will be the first outing for the new windsurf equipment.

Among the Brits looking to impress will be Team GB’s Tom Squires, who will make the switch from the RS:X, the equipment for Tokyo 2020, to the iQFOiL for the regatta.

Squires will be among 11 Brits in the male fleet which also boasts 2018 Youth Olympics bronze medallist Finn Hawkins.

British Sailing Team’s Islay Watson and Alysia Gibson are part of a female team of four.

Racing in Poland for the kiteboarders begins Wednesday 19 August and ends on Sunday 23 August, the same day the iQFOiL competition begins.

Racing in Switzerland for the windsurfers finishes on Wednesday 26 August.

Related Post:

Tom Squires . . . Olympic-bound



Tom Squires . . . Olympic-bound

2020 iQFOiL European Championships move to Silvaplana, Switzerland