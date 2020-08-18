Beating Covid-19 . . . Are we there yet?

Although coronavirus lockdown restrictions are being lifted and major sports events are gearing-up, it seems that open sailing events are still being cancelled.

Latest to cancel is the Finn Gold Cup (Worlds). This was rescheduled to to be held in Palma in October, but has now cancelled completely for 2020.

However, it’s not all bad news as CN Arenal is exploring the possibility of holding a regatta over the same dates for those than can make it to Palma.

Another event that attempted to reschedule to later in the year, the Fireball UK Nationals, has now cancelled completely after hosts Hayling Island SC . . . ‘decided with great regret to cancel all the Open events that are scheduled to take place at the club during September and October 2020.’

This decision by HISC means that other open events that they have scheduled will be affected, including the:

RS Elte Southerns, Solo Tyler Trophy, 505 Nationals and UK Euro Cup, Merlin Rocket Open Meeting and the Flying 15 Nationals.

From the Flying 15 class there is also news that the 2021 World Championships in Fremantle, Asutralia, have been postponed until February 2022.

