2000 Class Nationals – Day 2

Paul Cullen and Georgia Booth from Weirwood SC jump into the lead after day 2 of the 2000 Class National Championship at Brixham YC.

The leaderboard is once again a three way tie, with Cullen and Booth, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge, and Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern all with eight points.

Overnight leaders Rob and Sarah Burridge drop to fourth place overall after a black flag disqualification, but only one point off the leading trio.

Marsh and Abendstern won the first race of the day (R3) after five teams were removed by the black flag. Cullen and Booth took second place with Kev O’Brien and Gemma Burridge in third.

Cullen and Booth were now on a roll, and took the race 4 win, to move into the overall lead.

Rob and Sarah Burridge returned from their DSQ to take second with Horsfield and Burridge third.

2000 Class National Championship after 4 races (30 entries)

1st 22607 Paul Cullen and Georgia Booth – – 5 -8 2 1 – – 8 pts

2nd 22658 Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge – – 1 -10 4 3 – – 8 pts

3rd 2607 Isaac Marsh and Fresh Abendstern – – 4 3 1 -5 – – 8 pts

4th 2458 Rob Burridge and Sarah Burridge – – 6 1 DSQ 2 – – 9 pts

5th 22642 Johnny Sargent and Matt Sargent – – 3 4 DSQ 8 – – 15 pts

6th 22674 Kev O’Brien and Gemma Burridge – – 9 -11 3 9 – – 21 pts

7th 2204 Iain Yardley and Sarah Yardley – – -10 2 10 10 – – 22 pts

8th 2411 Tim Hulley and Linda Hulley – – 2 15 DNS 6 – – 23 pts

9th 21933 Richard Thomas and Deborah Thomas – – 12 -13 7 4 – – 23 pts

10th 22612 Jonathan Ching and Amy Ching – – 7 5 DSQ 14 – – 26 pts

Full results available here . . .