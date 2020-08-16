Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans open in Portugal

The Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship 2020 opened with a practice race on Saturday.
The championship is taking place from the 14 to 21 August in Vilamoura, South Portugal.
A total of 187 entrant as competing in two fleets . . . 109 boys from 21 nations and 78 girls from 16 nations.
First races are on Sunday 16 August with two qualifying races for both fleets.
Competitors from the UK are:
Boys
Max Steele U16
Oliver Allen-Wilcox U18
Freddie Howarth U16
Jack Graham-Troll U16
Girls
Anya Morris U16,
Dru Townsend U16
Carys Attwell U16
Coco Barrett U18
