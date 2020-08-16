Laser 4.7 Youth Europeans open in Portugal

The Laser 4.7 Youth European Championship 2020 opened with a practice race on Saturday.

The championship is taking place from the 14 to 21 August in Vilamoura, South Portugal.

A total of 187 entrant as competing in two fleets . . . 109 boys from 21 nations and 78 girls from 16 nations.

First races are on Sunday 16 August with two qualifying races for both fleets.

Competitors from the UK are:

Boys

Max Steele U16

Oliver Allen-Wilcox U18

Freddie Howarth U16

Jack Graham-Troll U16

Girls

Anya Morris U16,

Dru Townsend U16

Carys Attwell U16

Coco Barrett U18

