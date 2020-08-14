Global Wingsports Association formed to promote all wing-foil sport

The Global Wingsports Association was recently formed with a declared remit to globally promote every aspect of wing-foil sport.

The Global Wingsports Association (GWA) has been founded to globally promote every aspect of wing-foil-, wing-surf-, wing-board-sports, and any other sport in which a wing is used on water, land or snow, in collaboration with the wingsports industry.

The GWA has been founded by the wingsport brands following the goal to develop the wing-foil sport together with the professional and non-professional lifestyle watersport community.

The GWA will build a platform for all interest groups of wingsports, be it national, continental or international, with the aim to bring more people into wingsports (non-exhaustive enumeration: Wave, Surfing, Freestyle, Ocean-Surfing, Race, Slalom).

Another major goal of the GWA is the development of an international competition format for the multiple disciplines of wing-foiling.

The GWA Kick-off Event is at Engadinwind 2020 on Lake Silvaplana in the Engadin valley in Switzerland close to St. Moritz.

Some of the wing-foil pioneers, industry members and best athletes will meet to showcase different disciplines of wing-foiling and demonstrate the latest trends of wing-foil equipment on Sunday, 16 August in St. Moritz and on Monday, 17 August in Silvaplana.

The GWA is currently talking to several event organizers all over the world and hopes to organize the first Wing-Foil World Cup at the start of the 2021 season.

Head to www.globalwingsportsassociation.org for more info.