Too much of a good thing?

It looks like sailing enthusiasts in Southampton will be spoilt for choice this September.

Hot on the heels of last weeks announcement that ‘Boats 2020′ will take place at Mayflower Park, Southampton from 11 to 20 September . . . Comes news that the ‘Ocean Village Boat Show’ will also be taking place over that period in Southampton.

Both shows claim to have considerable numbers of boats and marine related companies booked for the events.

Boats 2020 claim that there will be more than 78 Boats, 30+ Brands and 40+ Land-based exhibitors at the purpose built site at Mayflower Park.

While the Ocean Village Boat Show claim over 80 stunning boats will be on display from global power and sail names at Ocean Village Marina.

Both events will require advance on-line registration in order to control the number of visitors on the sites at any one time, and to comply with track and trace requirements – and thus avoid queues.

Visitors to Boats 2020, presented by Southampton International Boat Show Ltd., can book at the Boats 2020 event website here.

Visitors to Ocean Village Boat Show, presented by MDL Marinas, can book at the Ocean Village event website here.

