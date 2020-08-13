Finn Silver Cup opens class European season

It has been a long time coming, but the first major international Finn Class event of 2020 is due to begin this weekend.

The U23 World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup, in Canet, France, opens on Saturday 15 August, with a series of 12 races planned from Monday 17 to Friday 21 August.

The U23 World Championship will be the first major Finn event of the year, followed by the European Championship in Gdynia in September and hopefully the Finn Gold Cup in Palma in October.

Oskari Muhonen, from Finland, is aiming to defend his U23 title against a select group of young Finn sailors keen to finally get some international racing.

One of Muhonen’s main opponents could come in the shape of Guillaume Boisard, from France, who won the French Championship on the same waters in 2019. It is also his final year as an U23.

The line up next week includes the ever improving Federico Colaninno, from Italy, twice winner of the U19 title.

For many of the sailors it will be the first true test of their lockdown training, and the first meeting for many since 2019.

