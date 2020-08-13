2020 Formula Kite World Championship events cancelled

Formula Kite Individual and Mixed Team Relay Worlds due to take place in Italy this October are cancelled due to COVID-19.

Although both events could have taken place from an organisational point of view, the ongoing world wide restrictions in travel would practically have only allowed Europeans to compete.

The IKA Executive Committee has therefore decided that the current restrictions do not allow for a fair World Championship to be held, when most of the World is excluded.

The only possible conclusion therefore was to cancel the 2020 Formula Kite World Championship events.

Both events are now scheduled to take place in 2021, with Weifang Binhai hosting the Individual World Championships in September 2021 and Torregrande hosting the Mixed Team Relay World Championship in October 2021.

The European Championship events in Puck / Poland (Individual) and Traunsee / Austria (Mixed Team Relay) will go ahead as planned.

Negotiations are currently ongoing to hold an event in Cagliari from 7 to 11 October, potentially as European Championship of the equipment open KiteFoil class. Final confirmation is expected by the end of the week.

