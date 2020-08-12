Optimist Ora Cup Ora limited to 290 competitors

Lake Garda continues to successfully host plenty of sailing, with the Optimist class Ora Cup Ora concluding their weekend event with a limited entry of 290.

Winner of the 240 strong Junior fleet was British National Champion, Santiago Sesto-Cosby from the Royal Lymington YC.

Second was Lorenzo Ghirotti (Fraglia Vela Riva) and third was Lazio Quan Adriano Cardi (LNI Ostia). In fourth place and first female was Ginevra Caracciolo (LNI Napoli).

The 50 strong Cadet fleet was won by Mattia Benamati of Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

Second was Artur Brighenti (CN Brenzone), third Edward Hirsch (SUI) and first female was Rivan Sofia Gisele Berteotti (Fraglia Vela Riva).

Despite the travel restriction problems nearly 300 competitors from 12 nations took part over the three days of the international regatta organised by Circolo Vela Arco, Italy.

At Circolo Vela Arco the activity now continues with sailing courses for children, while the next regattas are scheduled for the end of August and continue into September and October.

Full results available here . . . pdf

