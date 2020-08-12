The international sailing circuit to a moving feast that is in constant flux, with events postponing and cancelling as coronavirus restrictions dictate.

So first the good news . . .

Maxi yacht racing has been largely wiped, but the first steps back to normality are set to go ahead in Porto Cervo over 30 Aug – 4 Sep, with the Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup.

Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in conjunction with the International Maxi Association and supported from the outset by Rolex.

Unsurprisingly this year’s Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup fleet will be smaller than usual, with many of the grand prix maxis, especially the 100s and Maxi 72s absent.

Quarantine restrictions have made it difficult for crew to travel to Europe.

However with more than 20 yachts entered, the line-up has surpassed expectations given the present difficulties attending.

As a proportion of the overall maxi fleet, the Swan participation is larger than usual due to the YCCS hosting the Rolex Swan Cup the following week.

IMA Secretary General Andrew McIrvine explains:

“With the requirement to obey COVID-19 avoidance measures, including social distancing and avoidance of gatherings, crews will typically remain in their ‘bubbles’ from villa to yacht with virtually no wider interaction.”

“The racing will still be good. We have made special provision for reduced crew number with extra adjustments of time correction for yachts taking that option.”

A full list of entries can be found on the YCCS’ website here

For more information on the International Maxi Association visit www.internationalmaxiassociation.com

And the really not so good news . . .

For the first time in the history of the club the RORC Season’s Points Championship has had to be cancelled.

Current restrictions continue to make it impossible to run overnight races for all IRC classes with the result that the last offshore race of the season, the Cherbourg Race has had to be cancelled.

With only two races, the RORC Transatlantic Race and the RORC Caribbean 600 having been completed, and three required to constitute a series, the club has had no option but to cancel the 2020 Season’s Points Championship.

And in a change of plan the RORC has confirmed . . . That the usual season ending Cherbourg Race, will now be run as a two-handed race to Cherbourg.

This race which will start on Friday 4 September.

The RORC Summer Series consists of three additional races on Saturday 15 August, Saturday 22 August and Sunday 6 September.

RORC website – www.rorc.org

Related Post:

Tokoloshe II and PowerPlay triumph in Race the Wight