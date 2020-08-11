America’s Cup – First AC75 meet-up on Hauraki Gulf

Both Emirates Team NZ and American Magic were out on the Hauraki Gulf in New Zealand on Monday making the most of some ideal conditions.

Emirates Team NZ had Te Aihe out of the shed after a lengthy modification stay, setting off at the crack of dawn.

American Magic rolled out Defiant slightly later before taking a high speed tow out of Waitemata Harbour into the gulf.



AirflowNZ Travel were out to catch the day on video . . . with American Magic and ETNZ on the water at the same time to set a new first for the 36th America’s Cup.



Defiant well clear off the East Coast bays and Te Aihe sailing between the Rangitoto Channel and Browns Island.

When Defiant returned to the inner Waitemata they gave a nice show for any spectators as they tacked back to their base in the light, variable breeze.



The third video is from ETNZ with some comments from Pete Burling and shows the two AC75 within sight of one another.



American Magic and ETNZ were on the water at the same time out in the gulf, but studiously ignoring one another and keeping well apart, as the AC36 rules dictate.

