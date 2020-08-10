Owner of ‘My Song’ suing transport firm

The owner of the $33 million sailing yacht My Song, is reported to be suing the logistics company in the London High Court for the cost of the yacht.

Mr Loro Piana’s yacht was damaged beyond repair last year after falling from a cargo ship in rough seas between Mallorca and Genoa.

According to The Times, Mr Piana wants to move the case from London to Italy, but the Judge has ruled that he must come to London for the lawsuit.

The Italian billionaire’s lawyers argue that the case should proceed in Italy.

Read more here . . .

Related Post:

Badly damaged My Song arrives in Palma following her recovery

Superyacht My Song lost overboard from cargo ship