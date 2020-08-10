2020 Round the Island Race Cancelled

The Island Sailing Club announces the cancellation of the 2020 Round the Island Race.

Since first announcing the postponement of the 2020 Race from May to September, the Club has been exploring every avenue with all relevant authorities to keep the 2020 race alive.

However, running the race to guarantee Covid-19 compliance to protect the safety of staff and volunteers as well as the many thousand competitors, has proved impossible.

Planning for the 2021 race starts immediately.

The hundreds of entries for this year’s race will be rolled over to 2021 when they will be joined by hundreds more to make the 2021 Round the Island Race an unforgettable celebration of sailing.

The date for your diaries is Saturday 3 July 2021.

If you require further information please contact the ISC team on [email protected]