Superyacht buyers’ market

92 per cent of SuperyachtNews’ buyer respondents believe that it is currently a buyers’ market.

Clearly, those that have been more fortunate throughout the pandemic feel that there are deals to be had, whether that be bargaining with a shipyard or finding second-hand vessels with attractive discounts.

Typically, people will tell you that in times of economic uncertainty the yacht is the first thing to go. Such was the assumption when the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear.

However, unlike previous financial crises, the pandemic came with a set of physical and geographical restrictions.

As such, if left many in the unique position where they were able to take stock and evaluate what is truly important to them.

