Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Day 1

Seventy-five boats enjoyed light airs racing in the Eastern Solent on the opening day of the Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup.

Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly leads IRC One, which boasts some of the Solent’s finest performance yachts. David Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe III is lying second after the first day and James Gair’s Mills 39 Zero II is third.

In IRC Two, Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe leads the class. Jiraffe is very much a family boat. Simon and Rachel Perry race with their two children, Tom and Juliette. Family friends, James and Penny Walters make up the crew of six.

In IRC Three, the lights airs proved ideal for the Quarter Tonners in the class. Sam Laidlaw’s BLT and Julian Metherell’s Bullit are tied at the top on equal points both scoring 1-2.

Jim Prower’s Quarter Tonner Theseus is third. Olly and Sam Love’s SJ320 Frank 3 had a great day and is fourth, only on countback.

18 Strong J/70 Class with a limited crew

Charles Thompson’s Brutus and Chris Taylor’s EV Experts won races Saturday. However, top of the scoreboard, with two second places, is James Peters and Jonathan Calascione’s Calypso.

Marshall King and Ian Wilson’s Soak Racing, reigning Corinthian World Champion, is in second place after the first day. Two teams are just a point behind Soak Racing, Charles Thompson’s Brutus, and reigning J/70 Open World Champion, Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat.

Etchells and XOD

In the Etchells Class, both of Saturday’s races were won by Malcolm Offord’s The Plant Hunter. Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte scored a 3-2 to finish the day in second place, just ahead of Ante Razmilovic’s Swedish Blue.

In the XOD Class, Tim Harding’s Calypso was the winner. Peter Baines’ Felix was second, and James Markby’s Xpeditious was third.

VPRS Club Class (13 teams racing with a reduced crew)

Saturday’s race in VPRS Club Class 1 was won by Mike Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali. David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five was second and Mike Rayward’s Dufour 36 Stormcloud was third.

In VPRS Club Class 2, Eros (Greig City Academy), skippered by Azat Ulutas was the winner. Jonty Sherwill’s classic dayboat Cockleshell was second. 14-year-old skipper/driver Kai Hockley, racing Intro22 Riot, made it a special day for the Greig City Academy by also making the podium for the class.

The regatta is raising money for charities Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

Racing at the Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup continues Sunday 9 August.

For full results and more information visit www.royal-southern.co.uk