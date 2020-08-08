Melges 24 European Sailing Series – Day 2

Three more races completed on the second day of racing at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Torbole, Lake Garda.

Winner of the first race Saturday was Melgina of Paolo Brescia (1-4-4) his first win in the series.

Victory in the second race for Altea (2-1-7) of Andrea Racchelli, the third race win went to Miles Quinton’s Gill Race Team (8-6-1) with Geoff Carveth at the helm.

Overall the 2017 World Champions onboard Altea take the lead, on count-back from Taki 4 (4-2-8) of Marco Zammarchi. Third is Strambapapà (7-3-6) of Michele Paoletti.

Quinton’s Gill Race Team gain a place to move into fifth overall.

Melges 24 – European Sailing Series at Torbole – after Day 2

1st ITA 722 Altea – – Andrea Racchelli – – -9 2 3 2 1 7 – – 15,0 pts

2nd ITA 778 Taki 4 – – Marco Zammarchi, – – 2 1 6 4 2 -8 – – 15,0 pts

3rd ITA 689 Strambapapà – – Michele Paoletti, – – 3 6 1 -7 3 6 – – 19,0 pts

4th ITA 693 Melgina – – Brescia Paolo – – -11 3 8 1 4 4 – – 20,0 pts

5th GBR 694 GILL Race Team- – Miles Quinton – – 7 4 5 -8 6 1 – – 23,0 pts

6th HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine – – Ákos Csoltó – – 5 5 2 5 8 -9 – – 25,0 pts

7th SLO 726 Atena – – Jure Jerkovic – – 8 10 4 3 (ufd) 3 – – 28,0 pts

8th GER 677 White Room – – Tarabochia Luis – – 4 8 9 -10 7 5 – – 33,0 pts

9th EST 790 Lenny – – Tonu Toniste – – 1 7 7 9 10 -14 – – 34,0 pts

10th SUI 821 Andele – – Hotz Jörg – – 6 9 -14 6 9 12 – – 42,0 pts

11th ITA 636 Marrakech Express – – Roberto Doria – – 12 12 13 15 (ufd) 2 – – 54,0 pts

12th GER 504 Disco Volante – – Gastl Sebastian – – 15 13 10 -16 5 11 – – 54,0 pts

13th GER 327 Ballyhoo Reloaded – – Thiermann Martin – – 10 11 11 11 13 (dns) – – 56,0 pts

14th ITA 528 Zero24 – – Fabio Rochell – – -16 16 12 14 12 10 – – 64,0 pts

15th ITA 433 Wayset – – Alfredo Liverani – – 14 15 -16 12 11 13 – – 65,0 pts

16th GER 647 Ace – – Jannes Wiedemann – – 13 14 -15 13 14 15 – – 69,0 pts

