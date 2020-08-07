UKLA aka the Laser class to go ahead with National Championships

The UKLA are going ahead with what is now called the 2020 UKLA National Championships.

Claiming this as the first major dinghy regatta since the lockdown restrictions were lifted(ish) it will take place at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA) from 23 to 28 August.



With the Laser name and the starburst logo subject of legal disputes, the Standard or Full rig Laser is now to be known as the ILCA 7, the Radial becomes the ILCA 6 and the 4.7 is now the ILCA 4.

Thus, the UK Laser Association National Regatta now becomes the UKLA National Championships.

The championship event has been limited to 200 boats in total and is apparently sold out, which is great news.

To keep things manageable the event is split into two major regattas:

With the full rig ILCA 7 and the 4.7 rig ILCA 4 racing on the first three days. Then the radial rig ILCA 6 racing the next three days.

Hopefully no new restrictions will spoil the (socially distanced) party!

