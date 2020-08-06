Melges 24 European Sailing Series this weekend

After coronavirus pandemic imposed break, the first event of the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series will take place 7 to 9 August at Torbole on Lake Garda.

An entry list of 18 boats, with some latecomers expected to join the group Friday morning, is expected.

Altea (ITA) of Andrea Racchelli, Melges 24 World Champion in 2018, shows up in Torbole as boat to beat, after his success in the warm up regatta, ACT 1 of the Italian Melges 24 Tour, held two weeks ago in the same location.

On the race course, several other crews that are well known in the Melges 24 World:

The multi champions of the Corinthian division, Lenny (EST) and Taki 4 (ITA), will both be present, as well as Gill Race Team (GBR), Melgina (ITA), Strambapapà (ITA), Nefeli (GER) and White Room (GER), just to name a few.

Races start on Friday, 7 August at 1 pm after a Skippers’ meeting held at 11:30 am at Circolo Vela Torbole.

A maximum of nine races can be completed over the weekend.

2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series:

August 7-9 – Torbole on Lake Garda, Italy

August 28-29 – Kammersee on Attersee, Austria

September 11-13 – Portoroz, Slovenia

October 2-4 – Trieste, Italy

Related Post:

Melges 24 Worlds – Maidollis and Taki 4 are Champions