Shirley Robertson talks with Six Olympic Medalists

In this two part edition of Shirley Robertson’s Podcast series she talks with six Olympic medallists who won twelve Olympic medals between them.

All telling their own very unique Olympic stories . . .

Kicking off with Aussie Tom Slingsby who went from being a tennis playing youth, watching the sailing at Sydney 2000, to eventually winning Laser gold at London 2012.

Hannah Mills talks of her disappointment of a silver medal at her home Games in London 2012 and then clinching the gold in Rio with crew Saskia Clarke. And now going again, this time with Eilidh McIntyre, to the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games.

And finally in the first episode Shirley talks with Rodney Pattisson, who she describes as Olympic Royalty.

Pattisson led the strong British Flying Dutchman class of the 1960s and 70s and that meant he dominated the class world-wide.

In those pre-UK Sport funded days he was a double Olympic gold medalist – at Mexico City 1968 and Munich 1972 with a silver medal at Montreal 1976 – then missing the chance of another medal when sailing boycotted the Moscow 1980 Games.

Part 1 – Tom Slingsby, Hannah Mills, Rodney Pattisson

In the second podcast, Shirley talks to Nacra 17 Olympic champion Santiago Lange of Argentina, who survived cancer to take an amazing gold in Rio. Tokyo will be his seventh Olympic campaign.

Then American Lynne Jewel Shore, who with her helm Allison Jolly, took the first women’s sailing gold medal of the modern era, in the dedicated Women’s 470 event at the 1988 Korea Games.

And finally Kiwi sailor Blair Tuke who with Pete Burling will be defending 49er Olympic Champions at Tokyo 2020, after they have taken part with the New Zealand team in the defence of the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland.

Part 2 – Santi Lange, Lynne Jewell Shore, Blair Tuke

