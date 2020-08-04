470 class cancels major 2020 class championships

The latest update from the 470 Class Management Committee, confirms the cancellation of several major class championships.

Following further discussions with event organizers the 2020 Junior World & Junior European Championships in Gdynia, Poland are cancelled.

In addition the 2020 World Championships, scheduled for October at CN Arenal, Mallorca, are cancelled . . . but the 2020 Open European Championships remains on the schedule at present.

In addition, the Junior European titles will be awarded if there are 5 or more entries in each of the respective fleets.

The situation will be under continuous assessment and in one month’s time there will be further decisions taken and announced.

By the end of August 2020 the class will publish the safety protocol that will be in force if the Mallorca regatta can take place, so that everybody will know in advance about the various measures that will apply in Palma.

2021 Major Class Events:

2021 World Championship – Vilamoura, POR, 5-13 March

2021 European Championship – Hyeres, FRA, 30 April – 8 May

2021 Junior World Championship – Sanremo, ITA, 11-18 July

2021 Junior European Championship – Formia, ITA, 24-31 July

Related Post:

Kieler Woche draws the line on enormous rush of entries

Revised Olympic sailing dates released