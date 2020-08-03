The AC75 Designed to Fly

Take a closer look at the technology and design rules that allow the AC75 to fly.



The 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada will be contested by the winner of the 2017 America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand, and the winner of the Prada Cup, the challenger selection series which takes place in January–February in 2021.

Before then there will be the one remaining America’s Cup World Series (ACWS) event from 17 to 20 December and the associated Christmas Race. If they take place they are a requirement of entry for the AC36 racing.

To date no America’s Cup team has launched their second AC75 and only the American Magic team have moved to New Zealand, where they have launched their first AC75 Defiant.

