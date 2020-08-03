Paralympic competition schedule confirmed

The organizers of the Tokyo Paralympics have announced the competition schedule for the postponed Games.

The Paralympics will run for 13 days, starting one day earlier than the start planned for 2020, they will run from August 24 to September 5 in 2021.

They were able to secure the same venues that had been planned for this year.

Athletes from around the world will compete in 539 events across 22 sports, but sailing is not now a Paralympic sport.

Sailing was an official event of the Summer Paralympic Games from 2000 to Rio 2016.

See full schedule for Paralympics can be found on the Tokyo 2020 website . . . .