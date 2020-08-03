Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller is cancelled for 2021

The Merlin Rocket Owners Association (MROA) has decided not to award the Craftinsure Silver Tiller in 2020.

It is with great reluctance that the MROA will not award the Craftinsure Silver Tiller open series, first awarded in 1950, but due to the coronavirus restrictions too many open meetings have already been lost,

To qualify for the Silver Tiller, helms, and their crew, must complete in a minimum of five events from a possible 18 across the year, including one sea, one open and one restricted category event.

Since early March only Burghfield and Wembley SC’s managed to host their respective events.

The Merlin Rocket National Championships due to take place at Tenby SC have also been Cancelled.

A number of open meetings are still hoping to go ahead in September/October without Silver Tiller status, together with the Inland National Championships scheduled for Bala SC (26/27 Sep).

Check the MROA website for latest details of events . . .