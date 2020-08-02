Kieler Woche draws the line on enormous rush of entries

Kieler Woche organisers have confirmed that they will adhere to existing limits on the maximum number of participants, despite an enormous rush of entries.

In its 139th year, Kieler Woche will focus on its roots again and from 5 to 13 September, the sport of sailing – and with it the historical foundation of Kieler Woche – will move into the centre of attention.

With the rapidly changing coronavirus restrictions accross Europe they will also take a very critical look at the Covid-19 status in the country of origin of international participants.

The event will also comply with local coronavirus restriction relating to hygiene and distance regulations.



The Covid-19 pandemic wiped-out has all International competition for the Olympic classes since early March, and this was highlighted by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to 2021.

Potential Olympic competitors are now keen to enter the few events that are being run in the later part of the 2020 season.

The 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 classes will hold their 2020 Forward WIP European Championships on Lake Attersee, Austria, from 18 September to 4 October, if restrictions on gatherings and international travel allow.

Kieler Woche preceeds that event – 5 to 13 September – and includes additional Olympic class events for competitors.

This has led to a surge of entries as the strict lockdown in most European countries has lifted, although this easing has been accompanied by increased numbers of coronavirus cases and some local lockdowns being applied.

It is this stratigic application of last minute restrictions that could cause problems for both the organisers and competitors, so it will be a worrying time as the event date approaches.

British Olympic sailing squad members are entered at both the Forward WIP European Championships and the Kieler Woche regatta.

In the women’s Radial event, Keil has received over 80 entries (60 entry limit) and in the men’s Laser event they have received 154 entries (120 entry limit).

Both Team GB Olympic squad sailors, Alison Young (Radial) and Elliot Hanson (laser) have made the cut.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet are also safely entered for the Nacra17 multihull event, which has a 30 boat entry limit.

Not such good news for Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey who are on the waiting list for the women’s 49erFX event with a 60 boat limit and 79 applications.

No Team GB squad entries have been made for the Finn and 49er events to date.

Keil Week does not include racing for the 470 class this year . . .

The rescheduled 470 European and World Championship are at El Arenal, Mallorca, 1 to 10 October. It is expected that Team GB crews will compete there.

See the Keiler Woche NOR available here . . .

Related Post:

Team GB confirm Sailing Team for rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games

Team GB’s Chef de Mission, Mark England discusses the delay to the Games