Tokoloshe II and PowerPlay triumph in Race the Wight

Mike Bartholomew’s Tokoloshe II was first Monohull Line Honours and the Race the Wight overall on IRC . . . Multihull Line Honours went to PowerPlay, helmed by Peter Cunningham.

The race around the Isle of Wight on Saturday 1 August marked the return to competitive racing at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mike Bartholomew’s GP42 Tokoloshe II was the overall winner of the race and topped the podium for IRC One ahead of two other FAST40+ yachts.

RORC Vice Commodore James Neville racing INO XXX and Ed Fishwick’s Redshift, were second and third in class.

Class Winners included: Giovanni Belgrano’s Whooper which was also second overall; Ross Applebey’s Scarlet Oyster, Jim Driver’s Chilli Pepper and Richard Palmer’s Jangada.

However, the real race winners were the NHS and the Scaramouche Sailing Trust, with over £5000 (all entry fees) going to the noble causes.

MOD70 PowerPlay, skippered by Ned Collier Wakefield, with Peter Cunningham on the tiller also did the double.

Taking Multihull Line Honours and the win after MOCRA time correction. James Holder’s Dazcat Slinky Malinki was second and Al Wood’s Dragonfly was third in the MOCRA Class.

Over 40 yachts raced with just two crew in IRC Two-handed.

Richard Palmer racing JPK 10.10 Jangada, with Jeremy Waitt, won the contest.

Nigel de Quervain Colley’s Sun Fast 3300 Fastrack XII was second with Jeffrey Knapman’s MG335 Virago third.

An electrical failure onboard Fastrack XII certainly hampered the team but Jangada scored a notable victory over Fastrak XII, sailed by Olympic hopeful Henry Bomby and Double Olympic Gold medallist, Shirley Robertson.

The race of approximately 50nm started from the Royal Yacht Squadron Line with a course anti-clockwise around the Isle of Wight.

Approaching high tide, the island shore was favoured by much of the fleet due to tidal conditions. After beating to the Needles, the fleet turned downwind into adverse current. Staying close to the island shore worked for many successful teams.

As the breeze clocked a little to the south, there was little in the way of wind shadow to the east of the island. The fleet entered the Eastern Solent, where a fresh breeze made for a fast beat to the finish.

Racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club continues with the second race of the mini-series, scheduled to start on Saturday 15 August.

See Leading Results here . . .

