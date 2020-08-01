Race The Wight beats new Covid-19 Lockdown

RORC Racing returns to competitive racing with Race The Wight this weekend.

Just as the UK Government announced a halt to the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions set for Saturday 1 August, the RORC Race The Wight event started from the Royal Yacht Squadron line at Cowes.

Race the Wight is the first of a four-race RORC mini-series during August and September.

140 yachts were registered for this weekend’s 50-nautical mile race round the Isle of Wight, with the first start at 09:20 hrs Saturday.

The fleet will race anti-clockwise, heading westwards towards Yarmouth, leaving the Solent and rounding the Needles Lighthouse before making their way along south-west coast of the Island to St. Catherine’s Point before crossing Sandown Bay to round the Bembridge Ledge.

The fleet then makes its way either side of No Man’s Land Fort and across Osborne Bay to the finish line back at Cowes.

The traditional Round the Island Race is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, 26 September 2020.

Related Post:

RORC – Race the Wight entry closing Friday 24 July